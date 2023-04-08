Casas is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Southpaw Joey Wentz is starting Saturday for Detroit, so Casas will head to the bench for just the second time this season. Justin Turner will shift to first base with Masataka Yoshida serving as the designated hitter and Rob Refsnyder in left field.
