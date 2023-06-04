Casas went 2-for-3 with a walk, double, triple and RBI in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Rays in the second game of a doubleheader. He went 0-for-3 with a walk in the afternoon game.

Casas broke an 0-for-13 stretch with a second-inning double in the second game, then tripled in a run in the fourth. The struggling first baseman experienced one day with a batting average at .200 before dropping below the Mendoza Line. He currently sits at .194 with six home runs, one triple, seven doubles and 17 RBI over 50 games.