Casas went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Detroit.

Casas got a day off against a left-handed pitcher Saturday, but he was back in action during Sunday's series finale against Detroit. Although he hit eighth in the order, he logged two of the Tigers' three extra-base hits in the victory. Over his first nine games of the season, he's hit .185 with two home runs, two doubles, seven RBI and three runs.