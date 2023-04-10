Casas went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Detroit.
Casas got a day off against a left-handed pitcher Saturday, but he was back in action during Sunday's series finale against Detroit. Although he hit eighth in the order, he logged two of the Tigers' three extra-base hits in the victory. Over his first nine games of the season, he's hit .185 with two home runs, two doubles, seven RBI and three runs.
More News
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Launches homer in loss•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Batting sixth again Monday•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Idle versus lefty•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Knocks in two without hit•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Books spot on Opening Day roster•