Casas (ankle) has yet to resume swinging a bat or taking part in agility work and isn't expected to be activated from Triple-A Worcester's 7-day injured list at any point this week, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

When Casas initially sprained his right ankle in a May 17 game, the Red Sox were optimistic he would miss only a few days of action while recovering from the injury. However, Casas has progressed slower than expected, as he has yet to resume any meaningful baseball activities two weeks after suffering the injury. Even with Boston's first-base platoon of Franchy Cordero and Bobby Dalbec yielding middling production at the big-league level, a promotion shouldn't be viewed as imminent for Casas while he faces an uncertain timeline to return to the Tripe-A lineup.