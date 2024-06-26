Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Casas (ribs) will begin swinging a bat this week, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
Casas underwent an MRI on Tuesday and is apparently ready to take the next step. He had been lightly swinging a bat but never graduated to swinging with full force. Cora said the team will reveal more details Wednesday. Casas is targeting a return for July 2, which might be too ambitious.
