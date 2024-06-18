O'Neill went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs and a walk in Monday's win over Toronto.

O'Neill hit two of Boston's four home runs Monday for his first multi-homer game since April 5. He's up to 14 long balls this season but just six of those have come since the start of May. The slugging outfielder is slashing .258/.354/.534 with 25 RBI through 206 plate appearances. O'Neill has gone 11-for-30 (.367) with five multi-hit performances in eight games this month.