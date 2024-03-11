O'Neill (calf) is slated to rejoin the Red Sox's Grapefruit League lineup Tuesday versus the Cardinals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

O'Neill had been expected to return to action Monday against the Pirates after missing a few days with left calf tightness, but the Red Sox elected to give him one more day off to heal. The 28-year-old is expected to see most of his starts in left field for Boston this season.