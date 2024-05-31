O'Neill (knee) said Friday that he expects to be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Wednesday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

O'Neill was given a cortisone injection to combat inflammation in his right knee and said the shot has helped a lot. It would appear he's likely to skip a rehab assignment and return when his 10 days are up. O'Neill has just a .545 OPS and 43.9 percent strikeout in May after collecting a 1.127 OPS and 24.4 percent strikeout rate in April.