O'Neill went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run during Tuesday's 4-3 win over Toronto.
After swatting a pair of homers in the series opener against the Blue Jays, O'Neill homered again Tuesday, tagging Brendon Little for a game-tying solo shot in the eighth inning. O'Neill has generated multiple hits in four of his last five games, going 8-for-23 (.348) with four home runs, seven runs scored and seven RBI during that stretch.
