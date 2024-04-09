O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the Orioles.

O'Neill was responsible for the Red Sox's lone run in Tuesday's defeat with a 413-foot solo shot off Corbin Burnes in the first inning. O'Neill has now homered in back-to-back games, giving him a league-leading six long balls early in the campaign. The 28-year-old outfielder has gotten off to a tremendous start in Boston, going 11-for-32 with a 1.394 OPS in his first 10 games after struggling to a .231/.312/.403 slash line with just nine home runs in 238 plate appearances last season with the Cardinals.