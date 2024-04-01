O'Neill started in left field and went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Mariners.

O'Neill is off to a strong start with his new team, going 4-for-10 with three walks and two homers. After dealing with a calf injury that limited him to DH duties for the final two weeks of the Grapefruit League, O'Neill played the field -- two in right field and one in left -- in his first three starts of the season.