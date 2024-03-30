O'Neill isn't in the Red Sox's lineup for Saturday's contest against Seattle, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
O'Neill has registered a hit in each of his first two games in a Red Sox uniform, and he'll catch a breather Saturday. Wilyer Abreu will fill in as Boston's right fielder while batting fifth.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tyler O'Neill: Begins Boston tenure with big game•
-
Red Sox's Tyler O'Neill: Plays outfield Monday•
-
Red Sox's Tyler O'Neill: DH duties for now•
-
Red Sox's Tyler O'Neill: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Tyler O'Neill: Eyeing Tuesday return•
-
Red Sox's Tyler O'Neill: Scratched Friday with tight calf•