O'Neill (forehead) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Guardians, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill is still on the mend after needing stitches for a forehead laceration that he suffered during a collision with teammate Rafael Devers on Monday. The good news is that he's cleared concussion protocol and he could be back in the lineup as soon as Friday in Pittsburgh. Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu are in the corner outfield spots for the Red Sox on Thursday.