O'Neill went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and three runs scored in Friday's win over the Angels.

O'Neill opened the game's scoring with a solo shot in the second inning and added an insurance run by going deep again in the ninth. The 28-year-old slugger is enjoying his first season with Boston; he's already knocked four homers with a 5:3 BB:K through seven appearances. Despite having only two multi-hit games to date, O'Neill is slashing .409/.536/.955.