O'Neill (head) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 28-year-old is going through the concussion protocol after colliding in the outfield with Rafael Devers on Monday, and O'Neill will sit at least one game as he continues to be evaluated. He received eight stitches above his left eye, and O'Neill should be considered day-to-day until it's determined whether or not a trip to the 7-day injured list is necessary.