O'Neill started in left field and went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, a home run, three RBI and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's spring game against the Rays.

O'Neill is 4-for-14 with two extra-base hits and two steals over six Grapefruit League games. It looks like the Red Sox want him to be the primary left fielder. He's started in left field in all six games while Masataka Yoshida has served the designated hitter in five of those outings.