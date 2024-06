Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Grissom (hamstring) has begun some baseball activities, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

There does not appear to be a timetable for Grissom's return yet, but certainly it's a good sign that he's upping his activity level. Grissom is slashing a dreadful .148/.207/.160 this season and has been limited to 23 games due to injury.