Grissom (groin) will stay back in extended spring training until April 7, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Grissom will join the Red Sox at Fenway Park for their home opener at that point before heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Manager Alex Cora previous listed mid- to late-April as Grissom's timetable for a return, so the rehab assignment figures to last a week or two. Grissom missed all of spring training with hamstring and groin injuries but has been participating in baseball activities lately.
