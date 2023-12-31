Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said Saturday that the team views Grissom as its everyday second baseman, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Grissom is also capable of playing shortstop and third base and was used some in left field during winter ball this offseason. However, the Red Sox have a clear opening at the keystone and that's where they plan to use the youngster after acquiring him from Atlanta. With Grissom around, Enmanuel Valdez now appears pegged for a reserve role or perhaps a trip back to Triple-A Worcester.