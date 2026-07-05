Red Sox's Willson Contreras: Belts three-run homer

Contreras went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in an 8-1 victory versus the Angels on Saturday.

Contreras was handed a seven-game suspension Thursday for his role in a dust-up between Boston and Washington on Tuesday, but the veteran first baseman is able to continue playing during his appeal. That paid off big time for Boston, as Contreras clubbed a three-run homer in the first inning Saturday to give the team a lead they didn't relinquish. Contreras wasn't among the players announced as All-Stars on Saturday, but he's certainly put up star-like numbers in the first half. Through 85 games, he's slashing .285/.378/.536 with 19 home runs, 56 RBI, 44 runs and two stolen bases.