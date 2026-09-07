Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said Monday that Contreras (hamstring) will resume running during the team's current series against the Angels and could be activated from the 10-day injured list as soon as Friday's series opener versus the Royals, Marcus Grunfeld of ElEmergente.com reports.

Tracy also added that Contreras could go out on a short rehab assignment before returning to the active roster, but he plans to speak with the first baseman about that possibility later this week. Contreras landed on the IL one week ago because of a left hamstring strain. Mickey Gasper has been filling in at first base for the Red Sox.