Red Sox's Willson Contreras: Crushes 20th homer

Contreras went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Angels.

Contreras' lone hit was a big one, as he crushed a 446-foot, three-run homer to left field in the third inning to give the Red Sox a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The veteran has now matched his season total of 20 homers from last year with the Cardinals and is on pace to eclipse his career high of 24 long balls, set with the Cubs in 2019. Overall, the first baseman has been excellent at the plate in 2026, slashing .284/.378/.542 with 37 extra-base hits, 59 RBI, 45 runs and two stolen bases across 86 games.