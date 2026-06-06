Red Sox's Willson Contreras: Drives in three runs Friday

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI during the Red Sox's 5-3 win over the Yankees on Friday.

Contreras drove in his first run in the third inning on an infield single before giving the Red Sox a 5-2 lead in the fifth with a two-run home run off Ryan Weathers. Contreras has logged at least two hits in each of his last three games and has gone deep in back-to-back games, which has him at 13 home runs on the season. He has a .934 OPS across over 249 plate appearances, which is fifth-best in the American League.