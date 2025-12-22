St. Louis traded Contreras (shoulder) to the Red Sox on Sunday for a package that includes pitcher Hunter Dobbins (knee), Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Contreras spent the past three seasons with St. Louis after beginning his career with seven campaigns as a Cub. He transitioned to first base full time last year, with all 120 of his appearances in the field coming at that position after he spent his first nine seasons primarily as a catcher. Contreras reportedly informed Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom in September that he was unwilling to waive his no-trade clause, but Passan's report suggests that the 33-year-old has since had a change of heart. He'll fill a considerable gap for the Red Sox, as they lost Abraham Toro to free agency Friday and DFA'd Nathaniel Lowe in November. Contreras' loss of catcher eligibility reduces his fantasy appeal considerably, but he showed in his final season in St. Louis that he can still be moderately productive, slashing .257/.344/.447 with 20 home runs, 80 RBI, 70 runs and five stolen bases over 562 plate appearances. He ended the campaign on the IL due to a right shoulder strain, though it's unclear if that injury will impact his readiness for spring training.