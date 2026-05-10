Red Sox's Willson Contreras: Suffers bruised hand
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox announced that Contreras was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays due to a bruised right hand, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Andruw Monasterio came on to replace Contreras at first base to begin the second inning, after the latter suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the first. While preliminary X-rays have seemingly ruled out any sort of fracture for Contreras, he could be subject to further tests on his hand. Contreras will benefit from a team off day Monday before the Red Sox begin a three-game series with the Phillies on Tuesday.
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