Red Sox's Willson Contreras: Swats second spring homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Contreras batted third and went 2-for-2 with a double, a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's spring game against Baltimore.
Contreras belted his second Grapefruit League homer in six games, a hopeful sign for a team projected to lack pop. He should find a home in the order at third or cleanup. Contreras is now headed to the World Baseball Classic and will join Team Venezuela.
