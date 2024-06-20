Abreu (ankle) could be activated during this weekend's series against the Reds, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
Abreu played the second game of a rehab assignment for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, starting in right field, and signaled his readiness for an activation by launching two solo home runs. He's expected to serve as Worcester's DH on Thursday and potentially rejoin the Red Sox on Friday or Saturday.
