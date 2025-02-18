Now Playing

Abreu was held out of workouts Tuesday due to illness, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

He's expected to be back in action in a day or two. Abreu is slated to serve as Boston's regular right fielder against right-handed pitching in 2025 after slashing .253/.322/.459with 15 home runs across 132 contests last season.

