Abreu (calf) will fly to Tampa Bay on Saturday, and a decision regarding his activation from the 10-day injured list is expected to be made shortly after, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Abreu had a good workout at Fenway on Friday, and he'll join the team in Florida ahead of Saturday's game. It's unclear if he'll be activated Saturday or Sunday specifically, but a return during Boston's series in Tampa Bay is expected. The outfielder has been on the shelf since Aug. 21 due to a strained right calf.