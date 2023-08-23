Abreu went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to Houston.

Abreu made his MLB debut when he entered to play right field after Alex Verdugo was ejected. Abreu was called up to Boston after Jarren Duran (toe) was added to the injured list. He was also one of the hottest hitters in the minors during August, slashing .424/.528/.949 with nine homers, four doubles, 25 RBIs, 18 runs, 12 walks, 10 strikeouts and three steals in 17 games for Triple-A Worcester.