Abreu is expected to return from the paternity leave list Friday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Abreu was excused from the Red Sox on Monday as he welcomed a new addition to his growing family. The 24-year-old outfielder has gone 6-for-17 (.353) with one homer, two doubles and five RBI through his first five major-league games and should see fairly regular playing time down the stretch for Boston.