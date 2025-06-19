Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Expected back from IL on Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abreu (oblique) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game in San Francisco, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
The reported corresponding move will be Kristian Campbell being sent down to Triple-A Worcester, although neither transaction is official yet. Abreu has played two rehab games with Worcester, going 1-for-6, and is in line to return following a minimum 10-day absence with a left oblique strain. He should play regularly against righties upon his activation, although some of his starts figure to come at designated hitter, given the presence of Roman Anthony.
