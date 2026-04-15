Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Getting first day off Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abreu is out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Minnesota.
Abreu will receive his first breather of the season in a planned day off. Ramon Anthony will occupy right field, Jarren Duran will play left field, and Masataka Yoshida will serve as the designated hitter as the Red Sox try to avoid the sweep.
More News
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Registers two hits in loss•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Hot stick continues•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Homers again Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: First home run of season in loss•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: With Team Venezuela•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Will face more lefties in 2026•