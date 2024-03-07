Abreu went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's spring game against the Twins.

Abreu's first spring homer was the highlight of the day for Boston, which lost 7-1. It's been a slow start to the Grapefruit League for Abreu, who was hitless over his first 10 at-bats and 1-for-15 before a triple Tuesday followed by Wednesday's long ball. Despite the results, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe that Abreu is putting together good at-bats and swinging at the right pitches.