Abreu went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Angels.

Abreu used his legs to get things started in Boston's four-run first inning, stretching a single into a double and setting up a Masataka Yoshida RBI-single. Triston Casas followed with a home run, and the Red Sox were off an running. An inning later, Abreu stole his first bag of the season, which set up another run-producing single by Yoshida. Abreu had rough spring, striking out 26 times in 77 plate appearances, which resulted in sporadic playing time to start the season. That unpleasant spring carried over, as Abreu was 2-for-18 with nine strikeouts, but the outfielder has put together two consecutive games that suggest he's finding a groove. He's 4-for-7 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored over the last two contests.