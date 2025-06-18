Abreu (oblique) went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored as the designated hitter for Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday.

Abreu initiated a rehab assignment with the WooSox, which MLB.com describes as a brief one. The earliest he can be activated is Friday. The recent trade of Rafael Devers, which opened up the DH spot for Boston, reduces a potential logjam in the outfield. Instead of shoehorning Roman Anthony into an existing outfield alignment that includes Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela and Jarren Duran, one of the four can be used at DH.