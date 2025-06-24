Abreu went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Monday's 9-5 loss to the Angels.

Abreu delivered two runs on a first-inning single. He's hit safely in all three starts since coming off the injured list Friday, going 5-for-12 with four RBI. The Angels are scheduled to throw left-hander Tyler Anderson on Tuesday, which means Abreu could begin the game on the bench.