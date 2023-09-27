Abreu started in center field and went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Rays.

The Red Sox made what looked like a blowout early into a fun affair. Abreu's two-run double in the fifth inning followed Enmanuel Valdez's three-run home run in the fourth, cutting the Rays' early seven-run lead to 7-5. Both Abreu and Valdez, who were acquired from the Astros last season in exchange for Christian Vazquez, have gotten their first tastes of the majors in 2023. Abreu, who made a second consecutive start after missing a handful of games last week due to a hand injury, has been a bright spot since being called up in late August, posting a .371/.435/.565 line in 23 games.