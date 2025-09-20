Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that he expects Abreu (calf) to return from the injured list Sunday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Abreu has been sidelined with a strained calf for more than a month, but it appears he is nearing the end of his recovery. The 26-year-old outfielder is slashing .253/.325/.486 on the season and will almost certainly reclaim his role as Boston's primary right fielder once activated.