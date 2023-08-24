Abreu started in left field and went 0-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Wednesday's 7-5 extra-inning win over Houston.

Abreu made his first MLB start and knocked in his first RBI with a fifth-inning groundout. He was later caught stealing in the 10th inning. The 24-year-old outfielder could fit into the mix in the coming days, as Jarren Duran (toe) is on the injured list and Adam Duvall fouled a ball off his foot during Wednesday's game.