Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Abreu (calf) is not progressing as quickly as hoped and it's unlikely the outfielder will be activated from the 10-day injured list this week, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Abreu is eligible for activation Thursday, but he's going to need more time to recover from his right calf strain. Cora indicated that a return for Abreu sometime next week is likely, but that will require the outfielder making strides with his recovery. Roman Anthony has been the club's everyday right fielder since Abreu went down.