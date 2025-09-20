Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Not returning Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abreu (calf) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Rays, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.
Abreu, who has missed almost a month with a right calf strain, worked out Friday and flew to join the team in Tampa Bay on Saturday, but he isn't in the lineup. It's unclear when Abreu will be activated from the 10-day injured list, but it could be any day.
