Abreu went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and one RBI in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Rays.

Abreu has gone 7-for-26 (.269) over the first seven games of May, and he's added a 6:9 BB:K and four RBI. The outfielder also has two steals over his last three contests, though he's up to just three thefts on four attempts, as running isn't a large part of his game. The outfielder is batting .300 with an .841 OPS, five home runs, 17 RBI, 19 runs scored, six doubles and one triple across 37 contests and has often been the Red Sox's most reliable hitter.