Abreu is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

The lefty-hitting Abreu will hit the bench for the second game in a row while the Red Sox oppose another southpaw (Jordan Montgomery) in the series opener in Arlington. The righty-hitting Ceddanne Rafaela will enter the starting nine in his stead, and he and Abreu seem likely to form a platoon in center field and at the leadoff spot for the duration of the season.