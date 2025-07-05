Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: On bench versus lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abreu is not starting Saturday versus the Nationals, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
As has been the case regularly this season, Abreu will begin on the bench against an opposing lefty starter (Mitchell Parker). Roman Anthony is manning right field for the Red Sox on Saturday while Rob Refsnyder is getting a turn at DH.
