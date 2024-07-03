Abreu is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Miami.
Abreu will get the day off Wednesday after making six straight starts in right field. Rob Refsnyder, Jarren Duran and Tyler O'Neill will fill the outfield from left to right.
