Abreu (illness) is starting in right field and batting eighth in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old has been battling a gastrointestinal issue throughout camp but has been cleared for his first game action of spring training. Manager Alex Cora previously indicated that Abreu wasn't likely to be ready for Opening Day since the outfielder has to rebuild strength after losing some weight, but the outfielder now appears to have a chance to be ready for the start of the season.
