The Red Sox activated Abreu from the paternity list Thursday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Abreu has been away from the team since Monday spending time with his growing family. He's gotten off to a hot start in his major-league career, going 6-for-17 with a homer and five RBI across his first five games. David Hamilton was optioned to Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move.
