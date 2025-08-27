Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Runs light sprints
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abreu (calf) ran at 40 to 50 percent intensity Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Abreu has done some light activity since landing on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Aug. 18. He's eligible to return Thursday, but that will not happen. Abreu is shooting for an early September return.
