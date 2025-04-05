Abreu was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
It's unclear if Abreu's removal from the lineup is due to an injury or simply the team wanting to give him a breather after Friday's three-hit effort, but Boston should offer some clarity on the situation in the near future. In the meantime, Rob Refsnyder will patrol right field and bat sixth.
